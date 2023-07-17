Mt. Washington softball team wins 2023 USFA World Series Championship

After losing Friday night, they dropped to the loser´s bracket and had to play five games on Saturday to fight their way back for a chance at the championship.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local softball team from Mt. Washington took home a big win over the weekend.

"Fusion Medley 8u" won the 2023 USFA World Series Championship in Panama City Beach, Florida.

After losing Friday night, they dropped to the loser´s bracket and had to play five games on Saturday to fight their way back for a chance at the championship.

Through heat and lightning delays, these girls powered through tough competition, defeating a team from Mississippi to take the Championship title.

Fusion Medley girls wrapped up this season with a record of 77-16.

