Eva Breeding has a large, tight-knit family and because of that, responds to many names — nana, mamaw and mom.

As the matriarch, Breeding certainly seems wiser than any child, but this week, she'll be celebrating her seventh birthday, somewhat of a rebirth for the grandmother.

Seven years ago, Breeding was functioning on 17 percent lung capacity when she and her husband got the call for a new pair of lungs.

"I felt like a prisoner, couldn't go any place hardly or do anything," Breeding said. "Now I can do basically whatever I'd like to do."

Breeding was on a wait list for nearly three years before doctors could find a match.

"She was basically attached to a 100 foot hose for oxygen," her daughter Allison said.

It was actually on her daughter's birthday that Breeding got the transplant.

"I had an hour to get there," Breeding said. "Of course I automatically got ready and shot right down to Jewish Hospital."

And every year since the transplant, the mother and daughter have celebrated their "birthdays" together.

"The last thing she said before she rolled back, she said to me, 'I'm sorry you have to spend your birthday in the hospital," Allison said. "I said, 'I don't care, it's the best present I could receive."

From breathing tubes and being shackled to her home to breathing on her own, Breeding celebrated the day as if it were the day she was born.

Seven years later, Breeding just met her newest grandson. Her and her husband also got baptized and plan to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Each holiday, Breeding said, a reminder at how important each breath is.

"I'm just really blessed," Breeding said.

Both Breeding and her daughter Allison will celebrate their birthdays Monday, April 22.

Kristin Goodwillie will have more on Eva Breeding's story tonight at 6:30 p.m. on WHAS11.