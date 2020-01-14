GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fans who attended the 2020 'Monster Jam Triple Threat' show in Greensboro, NC over the weekend got to see more than big trucks competing. The show turned emotional when one of the drivers was actually a soldier who surprised his family.

Surface Warfare RSSN Ownes, who had been stationed in the Middle East, reached out to Monster Jam and asked for help surprising his family at the event. They thought he was still overseas.

The reveal

Show organizers had a military-themed truck called Soldier Of Fortune make a lap around the arena. Ownes was disguised as the truck's driver. The truck stopped and he stepped out in front of his wife, son and family.

The family thought they were lucky winners who got to go down by the truck.

Welcome home soldier and thank you for your service! We wish you a wonderful time with family and friends.

If you like seeing big trucks compete--you're in luck. Monster Jam is in Louisville Saturday, January 18 through Sunday, January 19 at Freedom Hall.

Click on Monster Jam Louisville for ticket information.

