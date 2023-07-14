'Molly Vibes': 10-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor stays hopeful and resilient

In a situation that changed her and her family's world, Molly spread what she can only describe as "Molly Vibes," staying hopeful, cheerful, and resilient.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When life gives you lemons, give back "Molly Vibes."

That is the mantra of 10-year-old Molly Kukulka, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the spring.

"Other kids are probably going through the same thing and maybe it's even worse than what I'm going through," Molly said. "And sometimes they aren't noticed, and everybody is equal so they should all have the right to be noticed."

Facing a life-altering diagnosis is difficult for anybody to go through, especially for a 10-year-old. Molly took the opportunity to lend a helping hand, or a spoon.

Molly has had an ice cream flavor named in her honor at Sweet Jenny's, an ice cream shop in Williamsville. Dubbed "Molly Vibes," Molly helped design the chocolate peanut butter ice cream treat plopped right into a waffle cone or bowl.

It, of course, is topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. The owner of Sweet Jenny's, Howard Cadmus, sells the treat and donates all of the proceeds to Oishei Children's Hospital, per Molly's request. Molly goes to school with Cadmus' son at Smallwood Drive Elementary School.

"Watching how Molly's handling everything with poise and dignity and strength and grace, it makes you hopeful because you realize that bad things are going to happen to you, your children, to the people you love," Cadmus said.

"But it's not the end of a story. Maybe there's more that person can do, we can do, or sometimes there's miracles or things that happen where it's just a bump in the road and not the end of a story."

Like her ice cream flavor suggests, "Molly Vibes" is something she takes with pride. As described by her mother Mckenzie Kukulka, "Molly Vibes" is what defines Molly.

"She is a very unique individual," Mckenzie Kukulka said. "Molly vibes are just being unique, true to yourself, helping other people, being good. Putting the good vibes out to the world."

Despite the diagnosis, the good vibes have been flowing ever since her brain tumor discovery in the spring. A brain tumor that Oishei doctors told Molly's parents was inoperable. She received some care there, but Molly has since found a neurosurgeon at St. Jude's in Memphis and will have surgery on Tuesday.

Since the diagnosis, Molly has set up a lemonade table, offering pink lemonade, lemonade, brownies and popcorn. All of the proceeds of the lemonade stand are going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Life gave Molly lemons, and she gave them right back to her peers, who could be seen stopping by the stand for a refreshing drink and a good cause.

"Molly really likes to pay it forward and do nice things," Mckenzie said.

Sweet Jenny's customers have also bypassed the ice cream altogether, giving cards and writing checks directly to the dessert shop to give to Molly.

Currently, no end date is in mind on the Molly Vibes ice cream. They started it this week and will continue indefinitely.

With the donation set up, Cadmus is willing to help Molly out any way he can.

"It hits you like a ton of bricks and every time you take a moment to think about it you think about how unfair it seems," Cadmus said.

"She's just the most unselfish person I've ever met because her first thought instead of being scared or being sad or being scared was how can I help other people?" Cadmus added.

Still, worry can set in for any family going through this.

"She's a trooper. I mean, she's nervous, we're all nervous," Mckenzie said.

But, Molly is staying positive "by seeing the people we love and doing the things we like," and that can be the sweetest treat of all.