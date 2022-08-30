Louisville woman visits downtown hotel where she honeymooned over 70 years ago

Dot Zipperle, 96, visited the Brown Hotel where she spent the night of her honeymoon with her late husband in 1950.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 96-year-old woman took a trip down memory lane when her senior living center surprised her by taking her to a place in Louisville that is dear to her heart.

Dot Zipperle spent the day last Friday at the Brown Hotel, a historic establishment lined wall to wall with precious memories.

The downtown hotel was where Zipperle and her late husband spent the night of their honeymoon in 1950.

“We took her in a limo and there was a red carpet rolled out for her,” Becky Dunaway, Grand Senior Living's activities director, said. “This was a wonderful experience for her.”

The Grand Senior Living, located in Louisville, worked with the Brown Hotel to help Zipperle celebrate her wedding anniversary.

The Brown Hotel had fresh flowers ready for her when she arrived. The hotel provided both Zipperle and her best friend with free meals and they ate to live piano music, which she loves, according to her senior living center.

Dot reportedly told her daughter that this was something that she wouldn't forget for a long time.

