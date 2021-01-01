x
UofL Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2021

Matios Sanchez Andres was born at 12:30 a.m. to mother Elidya and father Martin.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville couple is celebrating a new life brought into the world less than an hour into the new year.

Matios Sanchez Andres was the first baby born in 2021 at UofL Hospital's Center for Women & Infants Friday morning.

Andres was born at 12:30 a.m. to mother Elidya and father Martin. The baby boy weighed in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

