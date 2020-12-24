Tis the season for giving, spreading cheer and organizations delivered big across Kentucky

Wednesday, two days before Christmas, many across the River City gifted families with food, toys, kind messages or baskets packed with all both

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families in Louisville and across Kentucky are struggling and the pandemic made things worse for thousands.

This holiday season organizations and agencies are doing everything they can to keep spirits up for as many families as they can.

Wednesday, two days before Christmas, groups across the River City gifted families with food, toys, coats, kind messages or baskets packed with necessities.

Here's how they made spirits bright across Louisville

In its 10th year, the UAW and other community groups had their annual 'Boxes of Love' campaign. Volunteers assembled boxes of food to help families make it through the holidays.

More than 100 families in Kentuckiana received Christmas baskets full of food and household items, thanks to St. Stephen Church and their Family Life Center.

The Jamon Brown Foundation and the Sea Food Lady Partnership blessed healthcare workers at Norton Healthcare with free meals.

Students from Random Acts of Kindness Louisville flooded staff parking areas of several hospitals with goodies and positive messages as part of their 23 day challenge.

Just in time for that colder weather, more than 200 kids across Louisville got new coats. It was part of the Feed the City giveaway. The event is sponsored by River CIty Bank, UPS and other organizations. They have been helping families for 19 years strong.

One Louisville boy got an early visit from Santa as part of the Make a Wish program.

The Quarantine Quartet sang Christmas carols outside of UofL hospital, spreading cheer to patients and staff.

Kids got surprises from the Boys and Girls Club as they celebrated their annual holiday party. It was different due to the pandemic but everyone had the same big smiles!