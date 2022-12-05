'That just brings tears to my eyes': LMPD gifts Portland woman new bed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police took action when they discovered they could assist a woman in the Portland neighborhood who was in need of a bed.
Sergeant Christina Beaven says she saw a post of an elderly lady with health issues who had been sleeping on the floor, and knew of someone that could help.
"Officer Otts with the Air Unit, he and his wife had put out that they had a bed they need to get rid of," Beaven said.
LMPD officers also set up the bed and new bedding in the woman's home.
When asked what the woman would do next, she said "she was going to go lay down right now."
"That just brings tears to my eyes to think something so simple that we take for granted, that we just probably have laying around, all of us, can now be used for somebody else," Beaven said. "That's the way it should be."
