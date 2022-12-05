'That just brings tears to my eyes': LMPD gifts Portland woman new bed

Sergeant Christina Beaven says she saw a post of an elderly lady who had been sleeping on the floor and knew of someone that could help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police took action when they discovered they could assist a woman in the Portland neighborhood who was in need of a bed.

Sergeant Christina Beaven says she saw a post of an elderly lady with health issues who had been sleeping on the floor, and knew of someone that could help.

"Officer Otts with the Air Unit, he and his wife had put out that they had a bed they need to get rid of," Beaven said.

LMPD officers also set up the bed and new bedding in the woman's home.

When asked what the woman would do next, she said "she was going to go lay down right now."

"That just brings tears to my eyes to think something so simple that we take for granted, that we just probably have laying around, all of us, can now be used for somebody else," Beaven said. "That's the way it should be."

1st Division made a special visit to an elderly resident, & they came bearing gifts! Officers recently learned that the resident had some health struggles & didn’t have a bed. Ofcs. not only brought her a bed, but they also set it up for her & brought her bedding to have. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/kVeiZS2MWl — LMPD (@LMPD) December 5, 2022

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.