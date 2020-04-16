LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare celebrated another patient's discharge after she spent 22 days in the hospital.

Jessica Zaring of Louisville spent more than three weeks at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. After she recovered, the team on 3 West celebrated her with cheers and parting gifts.

As she was wheeled out, Zaring received paper flowers. People in the parking lot honked their car horns, rang cowbells and held signs celebrating the recovery.

Her loved one, who picked her up outside the hospital, thanked the nurses and doctors for taking care of his "sweetheart." He said they were not only praying for Zaring's recovery, but for the health care workers on the front lines combating coronavirus.

Norton Brownsboro shared the video of Zaring's discharge on Facebook, saying the hospital's patient care associates and assistant nurse managers ensured Zaring's discharge was special.

Norton Healthcare previously celebrated 71-year-old Barry Berlin as he was transferred out of the ICU after being on a ventilator at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.

