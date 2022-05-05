'And they're off!'; Louisville school celebrates 60th Kindergarten Derby

Each year Louisville Collegiate School's 5- and 6-year-old "jockeys" compete with their self-decorated hobbyhorses, clad in matching silks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's almost time for the 148th Kentucky Derby!

Students at the Louisville Collegiate School celebrated the big race with one of the school's most beloved traditions: the annual Kindergarten Derby.

Back for it's 60th year, friends and family gathered Thursday morning to watch the school's 5- and 6-year-old "jockeys" compete with their self-decorated hobbyhorses, dressed in matching silks.

The children, bearing the name of actual Derby contenders, raced around a makeshift track in hopes of winning a "blanket of roses" also created by students.

According to a spokesperson for the school, to commemorate the school's 60th race, former Kindergarten teachers and past winners were invited to be grand marshals of the schools "Pegasus Parade," which preceded the race.

