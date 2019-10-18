LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville marching band will have a special guest leading them through the fight song during Saturday's game against top-ranked Clemson.

Allen Norton, a 4-year-old Cards fan, will lead the band at halftime Oct. 19. Norton was born with an extra chromosome that caused Down syndrome and a heart defect that required surgery.

He underwent open heart surgery at Norton Children's Heart Institute at just 9-months-old, and his mother Mary Beth Norton said Allen has thrived since surgeons were able to patch the holes in his heart.

“Ever since the surgery he has been a healthy, thriving kid,” Norton said. “Having a child with a disability can be challenging, but he has been awesome. He is just like any other 4-year-old boy. He isn’t any different to us.”

Norton Children's Hospital said Allen loves the University of Louisville, and throws up the "L" any chance he gets.

