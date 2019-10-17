LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville boy is celebrating his 10th birthday with thousands of cards after his family's request went viral.

Carter Willett has been battling Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, for the past year. When his family asked him what he wanted for his 10th birthday on October 17, Carter's only request was cards.

After his father posted Carter's story on Facebook, his family said they have received thousands of cards. His mother, Kimberly, said they have been overwhelmed by the response on social media.

"I think he's still doesn't truly believe that it's real. Like, I said, 'You're going to get a lot of birthday cards' and he said, 'Really?' and I'm like, 'Yeah, you are.' He's still like, 'I don't know'," Willett said.

On October 16, Willett told WHAS11 'Courageous Carter' has received more than 2,000 cards — and the post office expects more to come. She also said local firefighters and police officers were coming to their house to celebrate with Carter.

To send Carter a card, please address all gifts to 2825 Elam Drive, Louisville, KY 40213.

People who want to say happy birthday can also reach Carter and his family on his public page, Courageous Carter Willett.

