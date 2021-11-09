Reunited: Woman ecstatic after Louisville police help find missing dog

Officers Marks and Meek know their beat so well, it didn't take long for them to figure out where to go and who to ask to help find the missing dog.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman expressed heartfelt gratitude after Metro Police officers located her lost dog.

According to spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, it all happened in South Louisville on Sept. 26 and body camera footage was published to YouTube on Tuesday.

She said Fourth Division officers Marks and Meek know the people and animals on who live on their beat. It’s common for the pair to get out to talk with residents and bond with their pets.

When the owner called police about her missing dog, it didn’t take long for the officers to know where to go and who to ask.

The dog was found and returned to its owner.

“Thank y’all – oh my goodness – so much. You just don’t understand, he’s like one of my kids,” the woman said to the officers.

She helped her four-legged friend into the vehicle, continuing to thank the officers.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.