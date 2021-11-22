Mamie Elizabeth Forester was born on November 22, 1914.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mamie Forester, an East Tennessee native, is celebrating her 107th birthday Monday.

Mamie was born on November 22, 1914. 10News sat down with Mamie when she turned 105 in 2019.

"Different ones they want to know what my secret was and I say hard work. I worked hard all my life," she said in 2019.

She worked in a mill and on her more-than-300-acre farm on the Loudon County/Roane County line.

Mamie now lives on a farm in Powell.

She loves the crocheting, farming and the Lord.