LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Southern High School family received a huge surprise just in time for Christmas, alleviating a little bit of the holiday stress.

The family, who didn’t want to be identified, came to the school because they thought they were going to pick up a few gifts from the Family Resource Center but had no idea what was in store for them.

The mother of the family wants to work but didn’t have transportation to get to or from work.

She was filled with job when officials with Bob Hook presented her with a car.

Tiffanie Schweinhart, who works in the Southern Family Resource Center and sent out the email asking for help for the family, says her heart was warmed by the community’s show of support.

“I think today, specifically is going to be lifechanging for that family. I think she needed the opportunity to just get some help – an extra push. Today, she got that and I see their lives turning around,” she said.

Aside from the Family Resource Center at Southern High School, it was a group effort on behalf of the Okolona community.

Okolona Christian as well as Bob Hook and other groups came together to make the moment possible for this family.

►Contact reporter Hayley Minogue at hminogue@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.