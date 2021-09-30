LMPD officers mows lawn of 92-year-old after welfare check

The elderly woman said she recently just had a stint in the hospital. She insisted on paying the officers but instead they agreed to come back for coffee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officer mowed the lawn of a 92-year-old woman after performing a welfare check.

In a Facebook post, LMPD said neighbors had not seen the elderly woman for days and her pet dogs had been outside in the yard. First Division officers were sent to the residence to perform a welfare check.

The woman told officers she recently had a hospital stint and was embarrassed that her grass was not trimmed.

A responding officers immediately went to work mowing the yard for the woman. She insisted on paying for their work but instead officers agreed to return for coffee and conversation as she admitted she gets lonely.

Way to go, officers!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.