LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a time where our local healthcare workers are working overwhelming and exhausting days, some first responders took time to show these frontline workers how much they are appreciated. Thursday night, a group of Louisville Metro Police officers gathered to thank healthcare workers during a shift change at UofL Hospital. The officers lined up outside the emergency bay and cheered for the employees starting and ending their shifts.

LMPD said its officers work with the team at UofL and understand what it’s like to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’re seeing pictures of REAL HEROES,” the department said in a Facebook post.

“Day after day, night after night, these health care heroes show up. They’re exhausted and scared. They are also dedicated, motivated and compassionate through a career of helping others.”

The healthcare workers were surprised and thrilled with the act of thanks from their local officers.

“I had chills walking through that line up,” one person said on the Facebook post. “It meant the world to me and I could not stop smiling the whole way home! Thank you for showing your appreciation and thank you for keeping our community safe!”

