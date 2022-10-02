Louisville Police give teen with Down syndrome the surprise of a lifetime

Bradley was deputized and given LMPD gear in front of dozens of officers from the community making him an honorary member of the force.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers pulled off the surprise of a lifetime for a local teen with Down syndrome who shares his love for the police force online.

18-year-old Bradley Sego has received national attention from his TikTok account where he dresses up as a police officer.

Cassandra Sego, Bradley's mother, said her son has been dressing up as an officer since he was 10, and now, he's reaching a wider audience online.

But with that fame, Bradley has become subject to hateful comments.

"That was hard," Cassandra said. "We had people that would tell me to give him a real gun."

Louisville's Metro Police Department decided to pull off the surprise of a lifetime for the Louisville teen.

Bradley and his mother expected nothing more than a ride-along and other fun activities with LMPD officers. But an even bigger surprise was planned.

"I mean I was holding back tears because this is just such an amazing thing, to make someone so happy," LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.

Bradley was deputized and given LMPD gear in front of dozens of officers from the community making him an honorary member of the force, something his mother has wanted for her son.

"That's his dream. I know that maybe being a police officer may not be it, but maybe being able to help like community stuff would be great," Cassandra said. "My son is going to be excited about this for a very, very long time."

Representatives from Humanizing the Badge, an organization meant to bridge the gap between communities and police departments across the nation, showed up for Bradley's special day.

"We love you," Ashley Cooper with Humanizing the Badge said. "We accept you and you're part of our law enforcement family bud."

When it comes to Bradley, those around him have high hopes for not only his future but the impact he will leave.

"My dream for Bradley is that he changes the world one step at a time," his mother said. "To stop hate, prejudice, racism--everything. I want the world to see the way Bradley sees the world, which is through love."

