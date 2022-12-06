Louisville Metro Police Activities League heading back to basketball court

The league launched in January 2022 with its basketball program and over the year, it paired LMPD officers with local kids for activities like archery and fishing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a successful first season, the Louisville Metro Police Activities League is heading back to the basketball court.

The league launched in January 2022 with its basketball program and over the year, it paired LMPD officers with local kids for activities like archery, fishing and bowling.

According to a Facebook post, the second basketball season will return in January 2023.

They partnered with A-One All Stars and the Delta Foundation again. The Delta Foundation is a mentorship program for at-risk youth.

"When we were approached about hosting the PAL league, it was a no-brainer. It was a rough time for our city and what we saw was the youth in our program with mistrust of police," Delta Foundation Founder Wes Hinton said.

Police Activities League Coordinator Rick Polin said it's incredible to see the relationships and trust being built.

"This opportunity for officers and kids to engage, officers and their families to engage has been really something to watch," Polin said.

Middle school boys will play on Saturdays at Portland Avenue Church of Christ starting Jan. 21 through Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Elementary school boys and girls will play Sundays at the church starting Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Delta Foundation said middle school girls "who are acclimated to the game are more than welcome" as well.

To register your child, email ahoward00@yahoo.com with your child's name, age, grade, school, height, and your email and phone number.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.