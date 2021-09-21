x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

SC woman celebrates 102nd birthday!

Thelma Strother enjoyed the afternoon out on her porch as she received happy birthday wishes from family, friends, neighbors and even local police.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington, South Carolina, woman celebrated her 102nd birthday on Tuesday with well wishes from the community.

Thelma Strother enjoyed the afternoon out on her porch as she received happy birthday wishes from family, friends, neighbors and even local police. 

Strother's granddaughter Gloria Jones told News 19 Mrs. Strother is still active and alert at 102, and has only slowed down physically in the past year.

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green and Major Matt Davis were among those who stopped by to wish Mrs. Strother a very happy birthday, saying "Her impact on her community continues in positive ways."

Chief Terrence Green and Major Matt Davis stepped out on Hendrix Street this afternoon to wish Mrs. Thelma Strothers a...

Posted by Lexington Police Department on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Join us in wishing Mrs. Strother a very happy birthday and many more to come! 

RELATED: Nation’s oldest World War II veteran turns 112 years old in New Orleans

RELATED: 100-year-old WWII veteran jumps from plane to celebrate his birthday

RELATED: She's a powerlifter, Guinness World Records title-holder and 100 years young

RELATED: Holly Hill woman credits turning 100 years old to good old fashioned prayers