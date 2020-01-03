CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A new father and daughter celebrated a very special birthday at Mercy San Juan Medical Center on Saturday.

Baby Camila and her dad Ivan Peñaloza officially have a connection that's a little more unique than most. Not only do they share a birthday, they share a birthday that only comes around every four years on Leap Day.

The hospital says its a 1 in 2.1 million chance for a child to share the same leap day birthday as a parent.

"I prayed to God for my little baby girl, and, now, we are going to share this amazing bond for the rest of our lives and I am just so happy! I couldn’t have asked for much more than a healthy baby, so this is just a beautiful, unexpected blessing," said Peñaloza.

Jennifer Rebollar Cortez, the mother, said the hospital gave her new daughter a frog outfit, cake, balloons, and even sang happy birthday.

“We feel so blessed to have our little Camila here and so incredibly shocked at the coincidence that she now shares her Leap Day birthday with her dad!," said Jennifer Rebollar Cortez. "She was actually due March 3, and so we never could have imagined this!"

The new parents are from Rio Linda, and the hospital says baby Camila is their first child.

