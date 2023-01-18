'Anything is possible': Louisville hospital patient surprised with trip to Super Bowl LVII

23-year-old Cayden Winstead suffered a severe brain injury almost a year ago -- now he's receiving the gift of a lifetime.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville hospital patient was surprised on Wednesday with the gift of a lifetime.

Goose Flights, a fund honoring the legacy of former Colts, Ravens tackle Tony "Goose" Siragusa, surprised 23-year-old Cayden Winstead, a man recovering from life-threatening injuries, with a trip to Super Bowl LVII with his family.

According to a news release, Cayden and his parents will travel to Glendale, Arizona on a private charter jet and have access to all that the Super Bowl and the days leading up to the game have to offer.

This year's Super Bowl will be held at the State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 -- exactly one year after Cayden suffered a severe brain injury.

The news release states that Siragusa's three children - Samantha, Anthony and Ava - visited Kindred Hospital Louisville at Jewish Hospital and presented Cayden and his parents with the trip, in addition to a framed Siragusa No. 98 jersey.

The Jewish Hospital is where Cayden underwent a majority of his treatment and recovery, including weaning off of a ventilator.

“From initially being told we should place Cayden in palliative care, to having him go to Kindred, where we could rejoice and regain hope as we watched our son surpass milestone after milestone with all of his therapists and nurses, we feel honored by today’s gift from Goose Flights,” Leslee Winstead, Cayden’s mom, said.

According to a news release, the goal of Goose Flights is to "give back and provide children and young adults battling an illness with a jet-charter experience that will remind them to never stop dreaming big."

“Words cannot express our gratitude to Goose Flights and the Siragusa family for giving Cayden this Super Bowl experience and to remind him, and other patients, that anything is possible," Leslee said.

