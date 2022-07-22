x
Indiana couple gets married after proposal in the Aldi produce department

Eric and Rachelle got married Friday after a proposal in the store where their romance was rekindled.

KOKOMO, Ind. — This sweet update to a Kokomo couple's love story is definitely the best thing we've seen today.

Newlyweds Eric and Rachelle finally tied the knot Friday after an unusual proposal.

You might remember back in 2020,  we shared the story with you when Eric proposed to Rachelle inside an Aldi store in Kokomo.

The two actually dated in middle school but broke up.

Then, while in college, they bumped into each other at the store and rekindled their connection.

One year later, Eric he popped the question.

"I've had a lot of people ask me, 'How do you find that, how do you find that person?' I don't really know what the answer is, other than to go grocery shopping," said Eric.

Congratulations Eric and Rachelle!

Credit: Eric Willhite & Rachelle Miles

