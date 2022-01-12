'Why not give back?': Tae Kwon Do students 'kick for water' in Crestwood fundraiser

For each kick thrown, students will raise money through sponsorships for machines that will provide fresh water to communities in need.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Organizations like "Waterstep" work year-round to give easy access to safe, clean drinking water around the world, whether it's after the eastern Kentucky floods or the hurricanes in Florida.

Now, for the first time, they're getting some help from Tae Kwon Do students.

Students of all ages will participate in the first-ever Kick-A-Thon with Waterstep.

For each kick thrown, students will raise money through sponsorships for machines that will provide fresh water to communities in need.

The cost of one machine costs about $800. But, it provides clean water for a village of 500 for the rest of their lives.

Master Sean Ramey said having clean water every day is something we take for granted.

"I think it's important for our youth to know that not everyone has that luxury and we thought, especially during this time of season, when things get hectic and everyone is talking about Christmas gifts, and this and that, why not give back?" Ramey said.

He said 100% of the funds will go to Waterstep.

The Kick-A-Thon will be Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at Kentucky Tae Kwon Do in Crestwood.

