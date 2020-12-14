Military members send greetings to family and friends in Kentucky, Southern Indiana

Military women and men from across Kentucky and Southern Indiana are sending holiday love to their family and friends.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Men and women who are serving our country have had it especially hard this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their lives on many fronts. From setting up field hospitals, helping at long-term care facilities and hospitals they've worn many hats in 2020.

Still, the holidays are here and because of military duty, many will remain separated from their families.

Service members from across Kentucky and Southern Indiana are sending holiday love to their family and friends. Please take a moment to watch them. We hope it warms your heart as much as it does ours.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Cassity Owensarchie in Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan sends warm holiday greetings to family in Louisville, Ky.

Capt. Ross Jarrett in Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan sends greetings to family in Lexington, Ky.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jason E Bense of the 60th Air Mobility Wing Chaplain sends greetings to family, friends in Columbus, Ind.

Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Zander Jenkins with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) sends holiday greetings to family in Kentucky.

U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons in the 60th Air Mobility Wing sends greetings to family in Webster, Ky.

U.S. Air Force Col. Lebane Hall, 60th Air Mobility Wing Chaplain greets family and friends in Jeffersonville, Ind. and Bowling Green, Ky.

Thank you to all of our military members for your service to our country and for keeping us safe. Please everyone keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.

WATCH the full playlist here on the WHAS11 YouTube Channel