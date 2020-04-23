SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — We know schooling your kids from home isn’t always easy. As many schools in our area are now in their second month of virtual learning, one Shelby County family is making the best of it and giving teachers some much needed praise.

Students at Painted Stone Elementary in Shelbyville have worked from home for the last five weeks. That’s five weeks of Zoom meetings and daily YouTube videos teaching math, reading, and writing. While her answer may vary from day to day, 1st grader Addie Moulton said she doesn’t mind schooling from home.

"Mornings are a little hard, but once we get going, we do fine," her mother, Angie Moulton, said.

RELATED: 'We use humor a lot in our class': Indiana math coach engages students with bath-themed lesson

Moulton credits the real teachers for making the transition a smooth one. She's a nurse and considered an essential worker at Baptist Health. When the company began furloughing certain employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moulton volunteered to go home. Her husband also works in the hospital and their nearest extended family member is 300 miles away.

"It was just the best decision to stay home with the kids for now," she said. "I think, people are appreciating teachers much more, now that they see how much work it is."

RELATED: 'I'm just ready for this to be over' | Louisville nurse separated from family to protect them from coronavirus

Earlier this week, Angie and Addie expressed their gratitude to the staff at Painted Stone by painting rocks that now sit just outside the school.

Angie Moulton

"Addie loves art and I saw some rocks painted last week and thought, this would be a great project for the school. It made us happy and wanted to do the same for them. It made us smile. They’ve done a great job with all this NTI and we wanted to show our appreciation from afar," Moulton said.

It's a message that’s resonated with so many students and their families and now, the school’s asking everyone to add to the collection.

Angie Moulton

It's a simple, yet fun way of bringing everyone together in times when we’re all 6 feet apart.

Contact reporter Brooke Hasch at bhasch@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Hasch) and Facebook.

MORE ON WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.