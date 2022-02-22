'Twosday' welcomes newlyweds, babies during first palindrome in Louisville

"Well, who wouldn't want to get married on that day," said newlywed Kiersten Stivers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February 22, 2022, will go down as one of the coolest dates in history.

"Well, who wouldn't want to get married on that day," said newlywed Kiersten Stivers. For Stivers, marrying the love of her life is a dream come true. But to celebrate it on a date like "Twosday" is incredible.

She tells WHAS11 she is so happy. "We thought with COVID we would have to schedule a little bit it was pretty easy." She said her officiant made it all the better.

"I love being a part of the weddings for people," said Officiant Gary Fields. "This is the biggest day of their life."

Gary Fields has been marrying couples for 24 years and said numbers always play a special role when couples choose what day they are getting hitched.

" Throughout the years, 7/7/07, I did 22 weddings. 11/11/11, I did 13."

And on 2/22/22, he had a list of five or six.

But the celebrations don't stop there.

At Norton Women's and Children's Hospital they have welcomed 12 newborns so far into the world and are expecting a total of 24.

That morning, Destiny Maulden welcomed her newborn baby girl.

"We're feeling good. She's been sleeping all day, she's the perfect baby," said Maulden. She said she was scheduled to be induced on Friday, but with health concerns like high blood pressure, they kept her overnight on Monday.

"We tried hard to have her at 2:22 a.m. but it wasn't happening," said Maulden.

Riverlynn was born at 7:27 a.m. on 2/22/22, a day many will remember.

