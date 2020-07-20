Unemployed and need a headshot? Photographers want to help those unemployed in Kentucky and Indiana

One day, 10,000 free headshots. More than 200 photographers will take headshots of unemployed Americans across the nation on Wednesday, July 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of photographers across the country will soon lend a helping hand to locals who are unemployed.

The photographers -- as a part of a nationwide initiative called “10,000 Headshots” -- will take free headshots for people to use on their resumes and social media.

The initiative is being coordinated by headshot photography booking agency Headshot Booker. The goal is to have more than 200 photographers take 10,000 headshots of unemployed Americans across the country in one day.

According to the US Labor Department, more than 18 million people received jobless benefits in America at the end of June. Much of the country’s unemployment rate has been fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Kentucky, photos will be taken at Oxmoor Center located at 7900 Shelbyville Road. Bookings are every 10 minutes until 6:30 p.m.



Click on 10,000 Headshots to book your time.

The website states you can reserve your spot now. By completing this form and reserving an appointment you agree to the company's Terms and Conditions.

In Indiana, you can book a time by clicking here. The site is located at Innovation Connector at 1208 W. White River Blvd.in Muncie, IN. The bookings are every 10 minutes starting at 10:00 a.m. until 6:50 p.m.

Here's a state-by-state list of participating photographers.



