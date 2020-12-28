A stitch of history: Kentucky family finds quilt made by grandmother years before woman's wedding

Nine years after her grandmother's passing, a Louisville woman got a very special Christmas surprise.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Aimee Jewell’s wedding day, an important person wasn’t there but that person had a plan to make sure Aimee knew how much she cared.

“Dear Aimee, you’ve always been very special to me. As you go forward with your life, I wish you much love and happiness,” the letter wrote.

Years before a wedding was even in the picture, Grandma Baird started stitching.

“I didn’t date a lot in my youth, so it was funny that she thought I would get married in the first place,” Aimee said. “Making quilts was really her legacy. She loved really taking advantage of scrap pieces of material.”

Aimee said her grandmother grew up poor and stitching quilts was her way of showing love.

Grandma Baird entrusted the quilt to Aimee’s dad, and he was to give it to her for her wedding shower along with a handwritten note.

Her dad placed it in the attic and then forgot about it.

“I think she'd probably have a few cuss words to explain the situation. I think she would give grief to my dad for keeping it in the attic. But I do think the number one thing is she would just be happy that we found it. And just want me to really treasure it,” Aimee said.

Coincidentally, Aimee’s dad was cleaning out the attic right before Christmas.

Woman discovers quilt made by grandmother 9 years after her passing 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

“He had no idea it was up there until the other day. It was nice that he decided to give it to me on Christmas and make it really special,” she said.

It may be a late gift, but it may also come at a time when reminders like this are especially precious.

“She really taught us the importance of family and I think that is something that in 2020 especially is a great reminder,” she explained. “There was actually a letter that she wrote to one of my family members that said I hope you see this as a big hug every time you use it.”



The final portion of the letter read, “Think of me when you see this quilt. Hopefully I'll be looking down and watching over you. Stay sweet and have a happy life. Love Grandma."

Aimee Jewell and her husband Brian Archer have been married since December 2017.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.