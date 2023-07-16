Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employee named 'all-star' for saving Ohio boy's life while visiting state park

The quick action of a Powell County crew member helped save a 10-year-old's life after a bike accident at Natural Bridge State Park in late June.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Transportation Cabinet employee is being hailed a hero for saving a child’s life while visiting a Kentucky State Park.

According to officials, a 10-year-old Ohio boy was visiting the Natural Bridge State Park in Slade, Kentucky on June 27 when he rode his bike over a 15-foot embankment into the Middle Fork of the Red River, hitting his head.

Keith Rogers, a Powell County crew member from KYTC District 10 saw it occur and immediately sprung into action. Rogers jumped into the stream, pulling the boy to safety and performed first aid until his family was able to get him to the hospital.

Rogers also went back in the water to retrieve the boy’s bike and returned it to the family.

Due to his heroic efforts, Gov. Andy Beshear named Rogers a “Team Kentucky All-Star” during his weekly state address on July 13.

“Keith bravely jumped into action to save a child’s life, and we are forever grateful to him. So today, I am proud to name Keith Rogers as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star,” Beshear said.

