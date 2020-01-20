LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the temperature drops, one Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy showed some compassion for people out in the cold on Bardstown Road.

WHAS11 reporter Shay McAlister spotted the deputy pulling over and handing out blankets to those in need.

WHAS11 reached out the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, who said there is no policy in place to pass out blankets or items on cold days, and that the deputy did it out of the kindness of his own heart.

The identity of the deputy is unknown.

