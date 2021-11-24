JCPS students cook Thanksgiving meals for Louisville families

The Thanksgiving drive is in partnership with the Lee Initiative and McAtee Community Kitchen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) students made sure some families had Thanksgiving meals this season. They cooked and prepared the meals themselves.

The Western High School blooming chefs said it feels good to help others.

Western’s kitchen was busy Tuesday morning as the students prepared to gift dozens of Louisville families with sweet potatoes and green beans.

However, that’s not all. Students at Iroquois High School made mac and cheese and mashed potatoes to complete the meal.

Culinary Arts Instructor Jon Vernak has worked with students for the last 13 years and loved it, but this is the first year for the Thanksgiving drive.

We’re a part of the hospitality industry, so a very important part is cooking from your heart and giving and wanting people to taste your food, so yeah, my students, they do that all the time,” Vernak said. “They do such a great job. They’re very passionate about their craft.”

Senior Imani Faulkner is one of those passionate students. She said the hard work is worth it.

“Cooking to help others is really fun,” Faulkner said. “I like helping people all the time in my daily life and it just makes me feel really good that I can help other people.”

Jeremiah Matthews agrees.

“They get a fresh, baked meal,” Matthews said. “They probably can’t get it at home or anywhere else.”

The students say the families who signed up to receive the food won’t be disappointed.

“They’re definitely going to love this food,” Faulkner said.

“It’s going to be the best meal they ever had,” Matthews said.

Those 77 families were able to pick up those delicious meals Tuesday at Western High School.

