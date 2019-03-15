OWINGSVILLE, Ky. — An encounter between a diverted truck driver and a generous Kentucky resident is warming hearts across social media.

Justin Hubley, from Houston, was traveling through Kentucky on Wednesday when a serious accident caused him to get diverted into the town of Owingsville.

In a Facebook post, Hubley said that he was stuck sitting in traffic when he made eye contact with a man and a woman standing on their porch.

"I flashed a smile and a wave," Hubley said in the post.

The man on the porch, who Hubley said appeared to be in his 50's, walked up to his truck and struck up a conversation. He thanked Hubley for waving and asked where he was from.

When Hubley responded that he was from Texas, the man gave him a Kentucky treasure - an Ale-8. The soda is made in Winchester, KY about 15 miles from Owingsville.

The man then thanked Hubley for his kindness and asked him to "tell Texas we're cool here in Kentucky too," before walking away.

"Made my day!" Hubley said at the end of his post, which has been shared nearly 4,000 times in the "Truckers Wall of Shame" group on Facebook.

Several locals from Owingsville commented on the post, saying how proud they were to see such a positive story shared on social media.

