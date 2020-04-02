IRVING, Texas — We've all seen those military surprises where the Soldier or Marine unexpectedly appear and bring their parents, siblings and the crowd to tears. While we're being honest, let's admit that it also brings many of those watching on their phone or desktop to tears as well.

It is nothing to be ashamed of, because there's just something about watching those surprises that hits you in hard in the heart. It's like someone pulls a cord to your tear duct and there's nothing you can do but cry--and sometimes--it's an ugly cry. It resets our soul and restores our faith in family and humanity.

Here's another one for you involving a police officer during her swear-in ceremony. It happened Friday in Irving, Texas. The video was posted to Facebook Friday morning and it shows Officer Erika Benning being sworn-in.

As she waited for her badge to be pinned, she received a heartwarming surprise--her son, who she hadn't seen in more than two years. He has been stationed overseas, the police department says it its post. Officer Benning immediately broke down in tears as he gives her a big hug. You also see several other officers in the background becoming emotional.

Join us in thanking Officer Benning and her son for serving and protecting.

The Irving PD said it best in its post: All swearing-in ceremonies are special but every once in a while one tugs at your heart strings a little more than others. Yesterday, at Officer Benning's swearing-in she was surprised to find out that her son, who has been stationed over seas and has not seen in over 2 years, would be the one pinning her badge. #ComingHome #MotherSon #Military #SwearingIn #IPDCares #Family #VolumeUp #JoinIPD

Other heartwarming stories to check out on WHAS11

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

‎WHAS11 News Louisville ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the Louisville and Southern Indiana area on the all-new free WHAS11 app from WHAS11. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. L...