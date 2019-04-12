LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Indiana elementary school students sang Christmas carols and brought cards to a local retirement home this afternoon.

Residents in the retirement home were thankful for the appearance of the carol-singing children and some were even moved to tears by the act.

WHAS11's Chief Photojournalist Philip Murrell was there to capture this raising of holiday joy.

