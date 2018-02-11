LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Shaun McCarthy’s Kentucky Oaks jacket captivated the nation earlier this year -- not because it was overly decorated with horses or lilies, but because it sent a very real message to everyone watching.

“MY WIFE NEEDS A KIDNEY,” the jacket read. “BLOODTYPE O FOR INFO TEXT 207-408-9464.”

The Maine resident said 2018 was his 34th trip to the Oaks, but his first with an obvious goal: help his wife Stacey find a donor.

And find a donor they did.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, McCarthy received a transplant as part of a nine-person chain, her kidney coming from a donor in Cincinnati.

18 operating rooms in nine different medical centers made the transplants possible, a quick move that McCarthy described as amazing.

McCarthy, who has been struggling with kidney problems since she was 6, has already had two transplants since age 16. Her first came from her mother, and her second from a friend. Both transplants last longer than the average length of 14 years, McCarthy said.

“They were both very successful,” McCarthy said. “I’m lucky.”

When McCarthy, 58, learned she needed a third transplant, the journey into finding a new donor was not as easy. Because she had built up so many antibodies from transplants, a match was much more difficult to find.

So, McCarthy sat on a waiting list, hoping to find a donor that matched.

When her husband made his annual trip to Churchill Downs, he remembered a viral photo of a different person asking for transplant donors.

On May 5, 2018, McCarthy said she received 103 text messages asking for information about donating a kidney. While none of the people that texted were a match, McCarthy said the response – and people’s willingness to go through surgery to help someone they do not know – overwhelmed her.

“Thank you seems like such an irrelevant response – it’s not nearly what needs to be said, but from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” McCarthy said. “It’s incredible that in today’s world, with all of the bad stuff and the negative things going on, it’s amazing how many nice people there are.”

Doctors told McCarthy it could take around a year to find a perfect match, but after she was put on a national donor list, McCarthy was matched with a donor within a month.

“They calculated by an algorithm that it would take a year or more, so it was absolutely incredible when [a donor] pops back almost immediately,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said she does not know who her donor is, but said she is beyond thankful she found a match.

“I turned over every ace I could have,” McCarthy said. “Everything has gone super well.”

Finally back at home and recovering from surgery, McCarthy said she understands the difficulty of going under to donate an organ, but she hopes that her viral story can encourage people to see if they could help a person in need.

“I know how difficult it can be, but I hope folks understand that if they have it within them, there are people that really need the help.”

For more information on living kidney donations, visit KentuckyOne Health’s Living Kidney Donor Transplant Program.

