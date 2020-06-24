Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande sends support to Louisville voters

The "Thank U, Next" singer sent food and coffee trucks to those waiting to vote at the Kentucky Expo Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grammy Award-winning artist Ariana Grande sent her support to Kentucky voters in the form of food.

The “Thank U, Next” singer sent food and coffee trucks to the Kentucky Expo Center for those waiting in line, expressing their right to vote in Tuesday’s primary.

“Please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need you,” she posted on Twitter.

The Kentucky Expo Center was Jefferson County's sole location where voters could cast their ballot.

