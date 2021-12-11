'You never think it would happen to you' | Georgia mother gives birth to quadruplets

The four babies spent two months in the NICU before they all got the clearance to go home.

MARIETTA, Ga. — There is a huge welcome home party in Marietta on Friday as a local family brings home natural quadruplets.

The four babies were born at 28 weeks and spent two months in the NICU before they all got the clearance to go home different days this week.

Madison Collier's due date was Nov. 26, but these little babies decided they wanted to meet their parents and big sister a lot sooner than that.

Isla, the eldest of the Collier's five, has four new stars in her sky — two little brothers and two little sisters who she can't wait to show off.

"I'm going to teach them how to do gymnastics,” she said.

Before they figure out cartwheels, they'll have to figure out more practical things like where everyone is going to sleep.

"In daddy's office," Isla said.

Isla's been trying to understand this quadruplet thing since the family got the news.

"Mom's got four babies in her tummy instead of just one. And she's like, 'Woah, do we have a plan for four babies?' And I'm like, 'No baby. We do not have a plan for four babies,'" said dad Justin Collier.

When the doctor told Madison there was more than one baby at the ultrasound, she just assumed she had twins.

"I know it's silly, but I was like, 'They come in more than that?' And I know that they do, but you just never think it would happen to you,” Madison said.

It happened naturally, and doctors think the two boys and two girls are identical twins. The chances of that happening are more than 1 in 15 million.

"The odds are crazy! We did play the lottery the next day and we got the Powerball and the number was four, but that's the only number we got, but that's kind of cool,” Justin said.

Madison looked like she was full term around 22 weeks. She says the pregnancy was challenging but exciting.

"Feeling four babies at once was really cool. When you're turning, it feels a little bit like you're on a rollercoaster. I will definitely miss feeling four babies at once,” she said.

They were born at 28 weeks and they all look a lot alike.

"If they were all lined up, I am not sure I can tell them apart. One time I held the two girls and thought, I don't know," she said.

They use wrist bands and pacifier clips with the babies' names on them to keep them straight. Now they're dealing with the other logistics, like how many diapers four newborns go through.

"They say it could be 40-ish a day, about 10 per day, but from what we have seen we think it could be more, because they are pooping machines," she said.

The Collier family says they are also worried about sleep.

It's going to be loud at the Collier house now, but it will also be filled with love.

They took a long time to figure out the names. Naming one baby can be tough and Madison said she wanted them to be unique.

The couple settled on Wilder and Calloway for the boys and Iris and Eliza for the boys.

The family started a GoFundMe to help pay for all those diapers.