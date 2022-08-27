Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary

Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married.

ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia.

Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage.

"I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said I got to find out who that girl is. So I went down there and this is who was standing behind the telephone pole," Jeff said.

And Robbie Walker got the man she was going to spend more than seven decades with.

Kamilah - "But you were peeping for him?" Robbie - "Yeah, I caught him."

Their two kids, Bobby and Joyce, watched the 94 and 90 year old share the same love they had from the day they met at the telephone pole.

"We can explain why they love each other," Joyce said, "They taught us to be loving because that's all we knew."

With family and friends gathered to celebrate their love, the pair say they've made it to 72 years through faith.

"I always tell them, look for that Lord. That's the way to go," Jeff said.

From Jeff's prostate cancer diagnosis, to Robbie's early stages of dementia, their son says his parents constantly loved people.

"I think that's that biggest thing is they've tried to love and care for help people as much as possible because i think that's what means the most to them," Bobby said.

As people remember the pairs good times, they will know that their love remains in Elko.

The pair says they've lived in Elko since 1976, and before that, they lived just 35 minutes north in Warner Robins.

Members of the Walker family told 13WMAZ they have stopped cancer treatment for Jeff, and he has been living comfortably at their home.