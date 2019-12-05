LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After her three children were grown up and on their own, Marcia Collins had an idea, inspired by her workplace.

“I was working with behavioral problem teenage boys and girls. I worked there for a while and I thought, ‘I’m gonna try something different.’ Maryhurst had a program – foster caring,” Collins said.

Over the years, dozens of children have called her house their home. Four of the children became permanent children when Marcia decided to adopt them.

“The stay one week – two weeks – just an emergency, so they stayed. Then they say, ‘how about adopting them?’,” she said.

Collins, a strong mother and so selfless in her concerns, almost lost her life a few years back. Her appendix ruptured, and she didn’t know.

Marcia Collins

WHAS-TV

“Mother’s Day is very important to me. She put her life on hold. The doctor said, ‘how could you be walking around with this and not know it?’ Because she felt so good for these kids, she put her life on hold to bring these kids into her home,” Tamara Kelly said.

While Collins continues her journey through motherhood, her grown children reflect on how amazing of a mother she continues to be.

“I see her and look at her as my role model, my inspiration, my motivation to just face another day. She does so much for everybody,” Marion Collins said.

