Swimmer shares trophy with teammate who couldn't compete because of COVID-19

Heath Bourgeois, 10, wasn't able to swim in his final meet of the year because several members of his family tested positive for coronavirus.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Two swimmers who had been competing all year didn’t get to swim together in their final meet because of coronavirus. But what one of them did for the other made us smile.

For these 10-year-old swimmers, it’s all about the race. But being apart of a team has brought some life lessons along the way.

“Heath and Jack are good buddies, they always battle it out every year and sometimes one wins, sometimes the other wins," said Ryan Boudreaux, Jack's father.

This year Heath Bourgeois and Jack Boudreaux wouldn’t get to compete against each other in the final meet.

“Our family got struck with COVID, three of five of us tested positive, we’re all fine now, we’re doing better but obviously we couldn’t have anybody swim," said Scott Bourgeois, Heath's father.

So, Heath had to stay home and Jack won the trophy. But he decided to give it away to Heath who had been leading in points all year.

“It felt good because he’s my friend and I thought he should have won it," said Jack.

“I was inside playing my game and then my dad called me and I went to the front door," said Heath.

“I’m kinda a sentimental guy and I immediately teared up when I read the bottom of it," said Scott.

Suddenly the feelings of disappointment the coronavirus brought were replaced with inspiration.

“It brought up a conversation of us being able to pay it forward if this ever happened to him and I asked him, hey do you think you would be able to do that?” said Scott.

“It highlights how great these kids are and how selfless," said Ryan.

A lesson for these swimmers, that it’s not just about the competition, it's about the friends you make along the way.

“It’s just nice to see that kind of action, especially in today’s world where we don't celebrate that stuff enough and it just meant a whole lot to us," said Scott.

