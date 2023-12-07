For the last 20 years, Carole Gormanbeen working as a teacher. Last year a lung infection forced her to retire early. Now she is recovering from a lung transplant.

POWELL, Tenn — It was about a year ago when Carole Gorman first got sick. For many years, she had interstitial lung disease which can cause scarring of the lungs.

She was out with her family having fun. It was a Vols gameday, her daughter Sarah Gorman said, and the next day her mother tested positive for COVID-19.

"We actually went to the first UT football game," Gorman said. "It was on a Thursday, right at the beginning of September. And the next day, which is a Friday, she tested positive for COVID."

Gorman went in the ICU for about a week, She came out for a week and went back in. She was getting worse and the doctors were concerned. At that point, her daughter, Jill Brogan, said they knew this was more serious than they thought.

Gorman recently received a double-lung transplant.

"They said that the pneumonia had come back and it was worse than it was the first time," Gorman said.

Gorman worked for Knox County Schools for around 20 years. When she got sick, she was forced to retire early to take care of her health. Her son, Christopher Gorman, describes her as a fun and loving grandmother and teacher.

"She was a first-grade teacher at Powell Elementary and she loved her job," Gorman said. "She loved her students."

Besides her children, grandchildren and students — Gorman has another big love. It's her husband Randy Gorman. They met when they were in middle school and Brogan said they've been together since eighth grade.

He had to retire as well to help his wife overcome her health challenges.

"They do a great job showing us kids and others around them what it looks like to stick together in sickness and in health," said Brogan.

All three of her children spoke about their mother with faith that the situation would turn out well. Gorman's fight has taught each one of them something different.

For Christopher, it's about absorbing her wisdom and evaluating his own beliefs.

"I think watching mom through all of this, I think it strengthened my own faith," Christopher said.

For Sarah, it's about admiring her mother's constant push to overcome her deteriorating health.

"I think her perseverance and her willingness to fight," Sarah said. "She has trusted the Lord immensely through this."

Gorman's journey has shined inspiration for her children. They all said they miss having conversations with her without her losing her breath. Yet, a hug or a physical touch wasn't as important as watching Gorman take on one of the biggest battles of her life.

"Motherhood isn't about always going and doing," Brogan said. "It's about just showing. Showing your love and her fighting for her life has shown her love for her children and for her husband."

Gorman is important for this family. Brogan's friend, Christin Webb, organized a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills and unexpected expenses. Gorman's children said the money will be used to help their mother and father.

Even though she has insurance, Gorman's transplant will cost about $1.2 million dollars her son said.

She will also have to recover away from her home in Kentucky, where she will have to rent a temporary home for her doctors to monitor her. One thing is certain, all her children look forward to having fun and going to a Vols game with their mother and grandmother.

"She's kind of the glue that holds our family together," Sarah said.