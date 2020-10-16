Georgia firefighters cook meal for elderly patient who fell in kitchen

Glynn County Fire Rescue shared a photo of a firefighter cooking an egg sandwich for a man who had called for help after he fell in his kitchen.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are used to running into burning buildings and helping people escape flames and smoke. But now, two firefighters in Glynn County are being hailed as heroes for helping battle a different problem for an elderly patient: hunger.

The patient called for help after he fell and firefighters J. Acosta and C. Sloan responded for a lift assist to help the man up off the floor, Glynn County Fire Rescue explained in a Facebook post. About an hour later, they responded to the same address for another fall.

It turned out the elderly man did not have any family members to help him with day-to-day tasks, and he was hungry. Every time he tried to go to the kitchen for food, the man would fall.

That's why Sloan and Acosta stepped in to help him off the floor -- and to make sure he had a meal in his belly.

While Sloan checked the patient's vitals, Acosta went to work in the man's kitchen, cooking him an egg sandwich which he served to the man on a TV tray alongside a glass of orange juice.

While the man ate his breakfast, Sloan and Acosta washed his dishes and cleaned up his kitchen.