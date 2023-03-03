'We can handle it': Fans brave the weather for Big Nita's Cheesecake

One person in line, Katie Tyler, said a blizzard is the kind of weather that would keep her from standing in line.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What would it take for you to stand outside in the wind and rain, in line?

Some fans had an answer for that: cheesecake!

In the pouring rain, several people held onto their umbrellas as they waited in line to order from Big Nita's Cheesecakes.

"I wouldn't be out here if it was really cold, but the rain? We can handle it and it's worth it to, to support local businesses," fan Erin Morris said.

Doug Proffitt: Do you think standing in this rain is a little nutty?

Morris: Yeah totally! I'm crazy, but there's more of us than you think.

One person in line, Katie Tyler, said a blizzard is the kind of weather that would keep her from standing in line.

As Main Street filled up with water, those who stayed in line left with their prize.

Orders from Big Nita's Cheesecake.

