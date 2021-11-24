Watch: Heartwarming reunions for the Thanksgiving holiday at Muhammad Ali Airport

Charles Whitmer says the airport was a ghost town this time last year and he’s glad to see so many people making their way home – safely.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People smiled a little brighter Wednesday as they reunited with loved ones at airports across the country.

WHAS11 found some excited travelers at Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Charles Whitmer says the airport was a ghost town this time last year and he’s glad to see so many people making their way home – safely.

“Everybody’s jumping at the chance just to get out,” Whitmer said. “I think everyone has reason to be very hopeful because it feels like we’re getting back to normal.”

And everyone agrees that normal is being able to see your family and holding them tight.

“I just had to see my family,” Sarah Cook said. “I haven’t seen them since before COVID started and I’ve just been missing them.” I was really happy. I was hoping they would have a sign because it’s been like two years and I’ve dyed my hair since then.”

Andrew Quintin has been in the Air Force for three years and has only been able to visit home twice.

“I’m most thankful for my caring family and my fiancé,” Quintin said. “I’m going to meet her once we got back to my parents house, so I’m really thankful to be able to spend the holidays with my family and loved ones.”

When he’s away, Quintin said sometimes it gets lonely, but he looks at the bright side.

“It only makes it that much better when you’re actually reunited together, get to spend some time together, so that’s what makes it all worth it,” Quintin said.

As for what family means -they all said it’s an unbreakable bond, no matter how many miles are in between.

“Just be thankful for what you have and don’t worry about what you don’t,” Aamir Shari said.

“I hope everyone stays safe out there and they finally get to see their family and have a happy Thanksgiving,” Cook said.

