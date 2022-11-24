'We decided why don't we start a tradition': Some Louisville families ditch Thanksgiving table, flock to movies instead

Moviegoers WHAS11 spoke to said holidays are meant to be spent with loved ones, no matter where they are.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While many families gathered around the table for Thanksgiving, others decided to unwind more casually by catching a movie at the Cinemark Theatre in St. Matthews.

Moviegoers WHAS11 spoke to said holidays are meant to be spent with loved ones, no matter where they are.

One father-daughter duo said they wanted to make their own unique holiday memory.

"We decided why don't we start a tradition because we don't really have one because we see each other on Thanksgiving,” Reese Petersen said. “So, we decided why don't we just have this one too.”

Debbie Benoit said she's glad to have her granddaughter visiting from Texas.

“We came out because her mom is not feeling well, and her little sisters went for it, down for a nap,” she said. “We left dad and her brother at home watching the Dallas Cowboys game, so we thought we would come to a movie.”

Even employees said Turkey Day is a good day to come catch a movie.

“It's really good to enjoy it,” employee Hadley Bradley said.

Everyone said they’re thankful for the peace and being able to share a special tradition with loved ones.

“I'm very fortunate, and I also was reminded by someone recently this week that we should definitely pause on Thanksgiving, but we should take that forward every day,” Preston Petersen, Reese's dad, said.

