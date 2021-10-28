JCPS elementary students thank bus drivers with cards

Laukhuf elementary students gave bus drivers 1,000 notes of gratitude for getting them to school safely amidst a pandemic and driver shortage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In what has been a tough year for bus drivers across the commonwealth, Laukhuf elementary students chose to show their gratitude by giving their bus drivers 1,000 notes of appreciation Oct. 28.

The students wrote the letters to give thanks and appreciation to the drivers who are getting them safely to school each day amidst a pandemic and shortage of drivers in many school districts.

"I just wanted to say that I appreciate you guys even though I'm a car rider a lot of my friends are bus riders," one student said. If it wasn't for you they wouldn't be able to get home safely so I'm happy that you keep my friends safe and sound."

The remaining cards will be shared with the rest of the bus drivers across Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS).

