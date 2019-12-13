DUBLIN, Ga. — One Dublin waitress got a surprising Christmas gift on Wednesday.

Janet Ballard received a $1,100 tip.

A party of 11 walked into the Cracker Barrel where Ballard works and asked for their best server.

General manager for the Dublin Cracker Barrel Tabitha Coley said they sent Ballard, who's been with Cracker Barrel for about 12 years.

"When I went up to the table I just was my natural self," Ballard said. "I waited on them and gave them excellent service."

Ballard says when she gave the party their check, a customer said the group wanted to give her a token of their love.

"They said, 'we want to share back the love with someone what's hardworking like yourself'," Ballard said.

Ballard says one of the customers told her the group got her a card. They said they wanted Ballard to read it, and count the tip money, out loud.

Ballard says, at first, she wasn't sure what was going on.

"When I'd seen all the 20s and 100s I just got numb," Ballard said.

Each person in the party left her a $100 tip. She says it's the largest tip she's ever received.

"I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you to the community and everybody that was involved that shared the love with a total stranger," Ballard said.

