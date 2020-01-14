NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Students and teachers at S. Ellen Jones Elementary are showing their school pride with new t-shirts and sweatshirts bought by an anonymous donor.

School principal Kyle Lanoue said a donor from Northside Christian Church gave the school $6,000 to buy every single student and staff member some school swag.

S. Ellen Jones Elementary is considered a high-poverty school by the state of Indiana with most students on free and reduced lunch, and Lanoue said many families would not have be able to buy the gear on their own.

S. Ellen Jones Elementary

"Both Northside Christian Church and the church community have done so much to help us," Lanoue said. "Unfortunately like most schools we have students who come to us with trauma, and so by providing the positive adult interactions, it goes a long way to helping kids be successful."

Lanoue said the church has helped support the school's parent organization and provides mentors to students as well.

