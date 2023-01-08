Viking fans donate $4,500 to Louisville nonprofit

The Derby City Norsemen gathered at Gerstles Bar to watch the Vikings take the field.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears football game, Vikings fans in Louisville made the halftime just a little bit sweeter by donating to a nonprofit on Sunday.

The fans will help raise money for a local nonprofit during their biggest games.

For this game, fans donated $4,500 to Maryhurst, a nonprofit that offers counseling, treatment and transitional living.

They also hosted a raffle for those at the bar.

To donate to Maryhurst or learn how you can volunteer, follow this link.

The Vikings won 29-13 over the Bears to end the season 13-4.

