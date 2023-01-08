x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

Viking fans donate $4,500 to Louisville nonprofit

The Derby City Norsemen gathered at Gerstles Bar to watch the Vikings take the field.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu (26) runs from Chicago Bears linebacker Joe Thomas (45) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears football game, Vikings fans in Louisville made the halftime just a little bit sweeter by donating to a nonprofit on Sunday.

The Derby City Norsemen gathered at Gerstles Bar to watch the Vikings take the field.

The fans will help raise money for a local nonprofit during their biggest games.

For this game, fans donated $4,500 to Maryhurst, a nonprofit that offers counseling, treatment and transitional living.

They also hosted a raffle for those at the bar.

To donate to Maryhurst or learn how you can volunteer, follow this link.

The Vikings won 29-13 over the Bears to end the season 13-4.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Zoneton firefighters honored for their accomplishments in 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out